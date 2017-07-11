Graduation advice: keep life advisors

She has worked for a newspaper since 2012, when she graduated from West Chester University. She reports on municipal news, academic achievements, politics, businesses, crime, breaking news and more.

Her career as a journalist led her to become a volunteer firefighter in October 2014. Upon completion of fire school at the Delaware County Training Center in December 2015, Dunbar became a nationally certified volunteer firefighter.

She also works as a helper for the "Firefighter One" program at the Delaware County Training Center since February 2016.